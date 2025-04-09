CFL unveils nine new participants for 2025 Women in Football internship program

The Canadian Football League has unveiled a new cohort of participants in this year’s Women in Football internship program.

All nine CFL franchises will welcome one additional woman to join their football operations department for approximately four weeks, including training camp, which opens on May 11.

“We’ve created a terrific program – one focused on learning, contributing, and personal development,” said CFL chief revenue officer Tyler Keenan in a statement. “We’ve created this platform, but these incredible women will be the ones stepping up and taking full advantage of it.

“People often refer to being given opportunities. This opportunity hasn’t been given; it’s been earned through years of education, tremendous commitment, and hard work. We’re grateful that these women have chosen to share their time and expertise in helping to grow our great game.”

This is the fourth year of the program. Several participants have since been hired full-time or on a contract basis with CFL teams, including Edmonton Elks head strength and conditioning coach Erin Craig, assistant video coordinator Shaylee Foord, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats director of corporate partnerships Paige Ottaviano.