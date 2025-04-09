B.C. Lions sign NC Central DB Kole Jones

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive back Kole Jones to their training camp roster.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back has played in 44 games over four seasons at North Carolina Central University, making 154 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups, and five interceptions, including one touchdown. The native of Chesapeake, Va. was named first-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in 2024 and took home second-team honours in 2023.

Jones joins the Lions early despite being eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place later this month.

The B.C. Lions finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT.