Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss Trevor Harris playing part of the 2024 season on a partially torn ACL, Hodge’s updated 2025 CFL Mock Draft, Abbott’s column on the legacy of Randy Ambrosie, Bob Dyce getting a contract extension in Ottawa, the Roughriders investing $1.8 million in amateur football, Jon Ryan making the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame, and retirement of Josh Banks.

Powered by RedCircle

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.