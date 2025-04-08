Three 2025 CFL Draft prospects attend Detroit Lions local pro day

Three members of the 2025 CFL Draft class, all of whom hail from Windsor, Ont., attended the Detroit Lions local pro day on Tuesday: Muftah Ageli, Ali Saad, and Devin Veresuk.

Ageli finished his collegiate career at Northwestern Oklahoma State this past season, recording 34 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. The six-foot-two, 305-pound defensive tackle previously played with his hometown Lancers where he was named the team’s MVP in 2023 after making eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

Saad played 44 games over four seasons at Bowling Green State where he made 78 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, and one blocked kick along the defensive line. The two-year starter originally committed to the University of Minnesota before transferring to the Falcons in 2021.

Veresuk ran a 4.47-second forty-yard dash at the recent University at Buffalo pro day, which drew attention from NFL teams. The six-foot-two, 232-pound linebacker recorded 160 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception returned for a touchdown over 22 collegiate games with the Lancers and was named an OUA all-star in 2024.

At least two other members of the 2025 CFL Draft class are attending local pro days this week with Montana defensive lineman Hayden Harris heading to the Seattle Seahawks and Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay visiting the San Francisco 49ers.

Local pro days are designed for small-school prospects to interview and perform for the NFL team located closest to their collegiate program or hometown.

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24 to 26, while the 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for April 29.