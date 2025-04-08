Regina native, former CFL QB Mike Beaudry takes coaching job at Army

Former CFL quarterback Mike Beaudry announced on social media that he has been hired as a defensive assistant at Army.

The 27-year-old played for the Edmonton Elks in 2022 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He dressed for 10 games but never attempted a pass during the regular season, though he contributed as a fullback and took reps on special teams.

In 2023, Beaudry was an offensive assistant at the University of West Florida, one of his alma maters. In 2024, he served as the quarterbacks coach at Benedict College, a Division II program located in Columbia, S.C.

The six-foot-four 248-pound passer played at West Florida for four seasons and was named the Gulf Coast Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2015, helping the team reach the NCAA Division II Football Championship.

In 2019, Beaudry transferred to the University of Connecticut where he threw for 503 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. In 2020, he transferred to the University of Idaho where he played eleven games over two seasons, throwing for 1,299 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Army is located in West Point, N.Y. and competes in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The Black Knights beat Tulane University in last year’s AAC Championship Game after going 8-0 during regular season conference play.

Beaudry was born and raised in Regina, Sask. until age 11 when his family moved to the United States.