Jon Ryan to be inducted into Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame

Jon Ryan is being inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old played 18 seasons of professional football, 10 of which were spent with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. He signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the team in 2024.

The native of Regina, Sask., played for the Green Bay Packers in 2006 and 2007 before joining the Seahawks in 2008. He appeared in two Super Bowls with the team, winning one. He joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018 following his release from Seattle but didn’t make the team’s final roster.

In total, Ryan punted 914 times over 191 career NFL regular-season games for a gross average of 44.7 yards.

The six-foot, 217-pounder started his professional career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after being a third-round pick in the 2004 CFL Draft. He played two seasons with the team and was named All-CFL in 2005, which earned the attention of NFL scouts.

The University of Regina product returned to the CFL in 2019 with his hometown Roughriders and earned an All-West Division selection that same year. He returned to the club in 2021 and split the 2022 season between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks.

In total, Ryan punted 467 times over 74 career CFL regular-season games for a gross average of 46.8 yards.

The rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class includes rugby player Julie Foster, water polo player Noah Miller, hockey builder Brad Hornung, gymnastics builder Klara Kesmarky Miller, the 1997 and 1998 Regina Rams football teams, and the 1978 and 1980 Saskatoon Harmony Centre women’s softball teams.

The induction ceremony will take place in Regina on Saturday, Sept. 20.