Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former Texas A&M LB Chris Russell Jr.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Chris Russell Jr.

The six-foot-one, 235-pound native of Dyersburg, Tenn. played five collegiate seasons at Texas A&M where he recorded 112 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 quarterback sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick over 58 games.

The 23-year-old signed with the Green Bay Packers after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft and had a stint on the team’s practice roster, though he didn’t see any regular-season action. Russell Jr. signed with the UFL’s Memphis Showboats earlier this year but didn’t see any regular-season action with the team.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.