B.C. Lions donate over $500,000 to amateur football

The B.C. Lions have made a $516,110.21 donation in support of amateur football.

“Giving back to our communities by contributing to all levels of amateur football, the lifeblood of the game in our province, is a major pillar of the Lions brand,” said Jamie Taras, the team’s director of community partnerships, in a statement.

“We are once again honoured to continue that commitment through our 50/50 program and involvement in our community football programs.”

More than 1,200 children aged six to thirteen participated in the organization’s Punt, Pass & Kick program, while over 400 children aged six to twelve took part in the Play With The Pros initiative.

B.C. also launched a Women’s Flag program in 2024, which included two clinics for girls and women aged twelve and above.

The Lions have also expanded their amateur football ticket program for 2025. The ticket rebate program allows amateur teams to purchase 50 or more tickets and receive a $5 rebate or two-for-one offer. Purchases of 100 tickets or more come with a $10 rebate.

The B.C. Lions finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. EDT.