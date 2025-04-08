Atlanta Falcons re-sign former All-CFL DB DeAundre Alford

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed American defensive back DeAundre Alford.

The 27-year-old native of Hernando, Miss. first joined the team in 2022 and has since played 48 games over three seasons, recording 149 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 24 pass knockdowns, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception. He has made 16 starts with the Falcons, 11 of which came in 2024.

The five-foot-eleven, 180-pound defender originally went unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Tusculum University, a Division II program located in Tennessee. He then signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and made his debut with the team in 2021 once the CFL returned to the field following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alford made 48 tackles, four interceptions, and one forced fumble over 14 games with the Blue Bombers, earning an All-CFL selection and helping the team win the Grey Cup.

According to Spotrac, Alford has earned $3.98 million USD playing in the NFL.

Atlanta finished second in the NFC South last season with a record of 8-9.