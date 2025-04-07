U Sports East-West Bowl, CFL free agent camp set for University of Waterloo

The 2025 U Sports East-West Bowl has been scheduled for Saturday, May 10 at the University of Waterloo.

The annual showcase game features players going into their last collegiate season before draft eligibility. Therefore, barring opt-outs or extenuating circumstances, these players will form a large portion of the 2026 CFL Draft class.

106 players representing all 27 U Sports football programs will take part in the game, which is preceded by combine-style athletic testing. A full roster for both teams can be found here.

The event will be partnered with a CFL free agent camp on May 6, a kids fun camp on May 7, and a coaches clinic on May 9-10.

The free agent camp will be held at the Feridun Hamdullahpeur Fieldhouse and is open to all Canadian, American, or Global players classified as CFL free agents. Testing will include the forty-yard dash, short shuttle, broad jump, and bench press, followed by padded drills and one-on-ones.

The kids camp will take place in the evening and is intended for children aged seven to thirteen. The non-contact camp will teach participants football skills through drills put on by U Sports players and coaches. Kids will each receive a t-shirt and attend an autograph session with players and coaches.

The coaches clinic is open to amateur coaches of all levels and will be put on by 13 U Sports head coaches and seven full-time assistant coaches. Presentations will cover leadership, player positional skill development, rules, officiating, team culture, and offensive and defensive systems.

“The Waterloo Warriors, with the support of our athletic department, and our football program are excited for the opportunity to host this annual weeklong all-star event for the second year in a row, our goal will be to make it an even better event than last years,” said Waterloo head coach Chris Bertoia in a statement.

“Our intent is for U Sports football student-athletes and coaches to once again have an outstanding experience at the University of Waterloo.”