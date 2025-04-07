Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Global punter Bailey Flint

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global punter Bailey Flint.

The six-foot-four, 210-pounder played eight games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023 before being suspended due to personal reasons. He punted 52 times for a net average of 36.8 yards that year and returned to the team for training camp in 2024 but was released prior to the start of the regular season.

The native of Melbourne, Australia was Hamilton’s first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Global Draft. He played collegiately at the University of Toledo where he punted 209 times for a gross average of 40.3 yards. Flint was twice nominated for the prestigious Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to the top punter in the NCAA.

Adam Korsak, Saskatchewan’s incumbent punter, finished tied for fourth in the CFL with an average of 36.6 net yards per punt.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished second in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 and defeated the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final before losing the West Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.