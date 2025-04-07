Calgary Stampeders unveil Stampede Bowl details, Bret Michaels to play halftime

The Calgary Stampeders have unveiled the details for the Stampede Bowl, a new specialty game that will take place the day before the Calgary Stampede gets underway.

The contest, which will pit the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers against one another, will feature a performance from Bret Michaels at halftime.

The veteran rocker, who was the frontman for Poison, has hits including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Go That Far,” and “Nothin’ But A Good Time.” The 62-year-old has also experienced prominence on TV with Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It, and The Masked Singer.

The winner of the game will take home the Stampede Bowl Trophy, while team presidents Jay McNeil and Wade Miller have made a friendly wager: the losing team will make a $25,000 donation to Purolator Tackle Hunger in the winning team’s market. A video message from new CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston will also be played for fans.

“We’re very excited to begin a great new tradition for the Stampeders and the CFL,” said Stampeders president Jay McNeil in a statement.

“The Stampede Bowl combines the marketing strength of the Stampeders, the Blue Bombers, the CFL, and the Calgary Stampede to produce an event that promises to be an instant classic. We invite all fans to come join us as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth meets the Greatest Outdoor Show on Turf.”

The first-ever Stampede Bowl will take place on Thursday, July 3 at McMahon Stadium when the Stampeders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.