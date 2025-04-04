Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign journeyman speedster Geordon Porter, one other

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added two Americans to their training camp roster, receiver Geordon Porter and offensive lineman Aidan Hemphill.

Porter had a circuitous collegiate career that included stints at three different schools, spending his first four seasons at Arizona State before transferring to New Mexico in 2022 and UConn in 2024. He played in 42 games across those stops, catching 58 passes for 775 yards and four touchdowns. His best season came with the Lobos in 2023, when he had 22 receptions for 312 yards and two scores.

Despite his limited production, the six-foot-one, 195-pound target garnered NFL attention when he blazed a 4.41-second forty-yard dash at the UConn pro day last year. That resulted in rookie mini-camp tryouts with the New York Giants and New York Jets in 2024, though he did not sign a contract.

Hemphill spent all six of his collegiate seasons at Texas Southern University, appearing in 31 games at left tackle. The six-foot-five, 290-pound blocker from Houston, Tex. attended the HBCU Legacy Bowl in 2024 and later had a rookie mini-camp tryout with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished first in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 11-7 and defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final before losing the Grey Cup to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season with a Week 1 bye before hosting the B.C. Lions at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.