Winnipeg Blue Bombers contributed $930,000 to amateur football in 2024

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers invested over $930,000 into amateur football in Manitoba and helped give nearly 1,500 new athletes their first exposure to the game in 2024, according to the club’s community impact report.

Over 4,100 youth participated in free football camps put on by the Bombers, amounting to more than 245 hours of sports programming. 36 percent of those involved had no football experience prior to the program.

“Our entire organization – from players to coaches, staff, and partners — take pride in giving back,” president and CEO Wade Miller said in a statement. “These programs would not be possible without the incredible support of our corporate partners. I also want to thank our community team, who work tirelessly to make a difference across Manitoba.”

The Bombers continued to be key financial backers for Football Manitoba and the CJFL’s Winnipeg Rifles, while donating 180 helmets to more than 35 schools and community programs across the Winnipeg High School Football League and the Rural Manitoba Football League. They also helped launch the Girls High School Flag Football League in 2024, which had over 200 athletes participating in its inaugural season.

Other initiatives supported by the club included coaching and refereeing clinics, showcase event for prospective university athletes, and the sponsorship of the first-ever Team Manitoba Indigenous High-Performance Team that competed at the 2024 Indigenous Cup in Edmonton. They also hosted the High School Leadership Conference, which brought together more than 250 student-athletes and coaches from across Manitoba to share insights on leadership, mental health, and personal development.

“Our support of amateur football from financial assistance, mentorship, and access to resources, helps ensure positive football experiences for young athletes at every level,” Miller continued. “Beyond the field, we also participated in over 200 community events, engaging directly with fans and local organizations throughout the province.”

Beyond amateur football, the Bombers visited 33 schools and read to 11,599 students last year, while also making trips to nine northern Manitoba communities. More than 600 tickets were donated to charitable causes and their support of the Purolator Tackle Hunger initiative led to the collection of 76,690 pounds of food.

The club also made a donation of $50,000 earlier this week to the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre based on the proceeds raised from the orange warm-up jersey auctioned off in September. 1,200 members of Indigenous communities throughout Northern Manitoba and beyond were invited to attend that Orange Shirt Day game.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished first in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 11-7 and defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final before losing the Grey Cup to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season with a Week 1 bye before hosting the B.C. Lions at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.