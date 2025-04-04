Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former Broncos DL Aaron Patrick who tried to sue NFL

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Aaron Patrick to their training camp roster.

Patrick played 17 games over parts of two seasons with the Denver Broncos, registering 11 total tackles. However, his NFL career came to an end mid-way through the 2022 season when he was forced out of bounds in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers and collided with a sideline official. As he did so, his foot reportedly planted on a fabric mat that was being used to cover broadcast cords and cables at SoFi Stadium, resulting in a torn ACL.

The 28-year-old later filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Chargers, ESPN, and several other entities, claiming negligence and premises liability under California law. A U.S. district judge later dismissed the case against the NFL and the Chargers stating that injury disputes were to be handled by mandatory arbitration under the terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Patrick reached a conditional settlement with other parties involved in the suit in February of this year, the amount of which has not been disclosed.

Prior to his stint with the Broncos, the six-foot-four, 245-pound edge rusher spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice roster after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Patrick had a prolific collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky, amassing 179 total tackles and 27.5 sacks in 48 games to finish second in the school’s all-time record books. A three-time first-team All-Ohio Valley selection, he was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and earned first-team FCS All-American honours from the Associated Press.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished second in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 and defeated the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final before losing the West Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.