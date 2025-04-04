Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Division II All-American edge rusher Maalik Hall

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive end Maalik Hall to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-three, 235-pound pass rusher played collegiately at Southeastern Oklahoma State, a Division II program in Durant, Okla. In 43 career games, he amassed 154 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, three batted passes, and a blocked kick. The native of Athens, Tex. was named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and received Division II All-American recognition in each of his last two seasons.

After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Hall signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent and spent the entire season on injured reserve. He most recently played for the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions in 2024, making one tackle in three games.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.