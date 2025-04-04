Bringing back the boot: Toronto Argonauts re-sign Aussie punter John Haggerty

The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed Global punter John Haggerty after an extended wait.

The 30-year-old from Australia has been testing the open market and weighing his NFL interest since he became a free agent in February, but now returns to the team where he has won two Grey Cups.

Haggerty was an East Division All-CFL selection for the second time in his career in 2024, finishing second in net punting with an average of 37.7 yards while managing 50.3 gross yards per boot. Originally selected fourth overall in the 2022 Global Draft, the Western Kentucky product has punted 260 times across 47 career games and averaged 48.9 gross yards per kick.

The Toronto Argonauts finished second in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 10-8 and defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Semi-Final and Montreal Alouettes in the East Final to qualify for the Grey Cup where they upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.