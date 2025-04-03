Roughrider Foundation invests $1.8M in Saskatchewan amateur football

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation has made a landmark investment for $1.8 million to support football programs across the province.

In partnership with Football Saskatchewan, the Roughrider Foundation will distribute 1,000 brand-new helmets to more than 125 football teams throughout the province, spanning small-town six-man football to large city high school programs. These equipment upgrades are made possible thanks to the support from Rider Nation and the success from last year’s ISC-sponsored 50-50 draws.

“This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to amateur football and ensuring that these young athletes have access to quality equipment,” Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation executive director Cindy Fuchs said in a statement.

“We are incredibly grateful to ISC for their ongoing support and partnership through the 50-50 draws, making initiatives like this possible. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Football Saskatchewan for their continued support and collaboration.”

“This initiative is a game-changer for amateur football in Saskatchewan,” Jeff Yausie, Football Saskatchewan CEO, said in a statement. “The support provided by the Roughrider Foundation will significantly enhance our programs, enabling athletes and coaches to thrive and grow within the sport we love.”

This is the first of several investments being made by the Roughrider Foundation in amateur football. The Roughrider Foundation recently provided a significant investment into the University of Regina Rams Football program, including new helmets, underscoring the Foundation’s ongoing support and commitment to football excellence in Saskatchewan.

