Ottawa Redblacks sign head coach Bob Dyce to contract extension through 2026

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed head coach Bob Dyce to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season. He was originally only under contract until the end of this season.

“Coach Dyce has demonstrated the ability to get the best out of our players on a daily basis. His leadership sets the standard and provides a blueprint to who we want to be as a team both on and off the field,” said general manager Shawn Burke in a statement.

“I am thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our partnership in leading our organization to more success and greater achievements.”

Dyce helped lead Ottawa to the team’s best home record in franchise history last season, going 7-1-1 at TD Place. It was part of a 9-8-1 season that saw the Redblacks find their way back to the postseason for the first time in six years.

“I eagerly look forward to continuing the growth our team saw last season, as we work toward achieving our ultimate goal. We have a great group of players, coaches, and staff, along with tremendous support from Shawn and our ownership group, and are all working daily towards bringing the Grey Cup back to Ottawa,” said Dyce.

“Holding this position is something I never take for granted, and I express my sincere gratitude to all of them for their unwavering belief in what we are building together.”

The native of Winnipeg, Man. arrived in the nation’s capital in 2016 as the team’s special teams coordinator and won a Grey Cup that season. He was promoted to the role of head coach on an interim basis in 2022 before taking over on a full-time basis in 2023. In total, his record as the bench boss in Ottawa is 14-25-1.

Dyce broke into the CFL coaching ranks in 2003 as the receivers coach with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2003. He spent seven years with the team, six years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as pass game coordinator, receivers coach, offensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator, as well as a stretch in 2015 as the team’s interim head coach. He won his first Grey Cup with the Riders in 2013.