Canadian receiver Keelan White solidifies stock at Montana pro day

Canadian receiver Keelan White had a solid showing at the University of Montana pro day on Thursday.

According to results published by the school, White checked in at six-foot-two and 190 pounds with a 75 1/4-inch wingspan. His 4.60-second forty-yard dash would have placed him fifth among receivers at the recent CFL Combine, while his 6.78-second three-cone and 4.10-second short shuttle would have been first and second respectively. He also posted a 32.5-inch vertical and nine-foot, nine-inch broad jump while putting up 12 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Representatives from 13 different NFL teams were reportedly in attendance at the event, including assistant special teams coaches for both the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. The Toronto Argonauts were the only Canadian team not to send a representative, while the Calgary Stampeders — who hold the first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft — sent a pair of evaluators.

White has been the Grizzlies’ top receiver in each of the past two seasons. He hauled in 57 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns through 13 games in 2024 to earn second-team All-Big Sky honours. In 2023, he was named the team’s offensive MVP after catching 54 passes for 798 yards and four touchdowns in 15 contests.

The native of North Vancouver, B.C. arrived in Missoula as a walk-on in 2019 and has gone on to play 57 games for the program, starting 41 of those. He ranks top 25 in program history in all major receiving statistics, having posted 161 receptions for 1,862 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Griz.

White was the fifth-rated prospect on the CFL’s winter Scouting Bureau rankings and was projected to come off the board at fifth overall in 3DownNation‘s first mock draft. However, he has been speculated as one of the candidates to be taken first overall, given that Stampeders’ head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson is a Montana alum.

The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.