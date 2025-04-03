Canadian DL Hayden Harris posts strong numbers at Montana pro day

Canadian defensive end Hayden Harris cemented his CFL Draft stock with a strong outing at the University of Montana pro day on Thursday.

According to results published by the school, Harris checked in at over six-foot-five and 257 pounds with 10 1/8-inch hands, 32 1/8-inch arms, and a 78-inch wingspan. He put up 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, which would have tied for second among the defensive linemen at the recent CFL Combine, while running a 4.81-second forty-yard dash. Only one player in Regina ran faster at a heavier weight.

Harris also recorded a 7.40-second three-cone and 4.51-second short shuttle, along with a nine-foot, seven-inch broad jump. No result was reported for his vertical jump.

Representatives from 13 different NFL teams were reportedly in attendance at the event, including assistant special teams coaches for both the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. The Toronto Argonauts were the only Canadian team not to send a representative, while the Calgary Stampeders — who hold the first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft — sent a pair of evaluators. Stamps’ defensive line coach and Canadian Football Hall of Famer John Bowman was in charge of putting Harris through his positional drills.

The ninth-rated prospect on the CFL’s winter Scouting Bureau rankings grew up in Mill Creek, Wash. but holds National status through his mother, who was born in Vancouver, B.C. and raised in Regina, Sask. Much of his extended family, including his grandparents, continue to call the Queen City home.

Harris was a second-team All-Big Sky selection in 2024 with the Griz, amassing 52 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception in 14 games. During his first season in Missoula in 2023, he made 32 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 14 contests.

Prior to transferring to Montana, the former high school quarterback spent four seasons at UCLA from 2019 to 2022 but saw action in just three games without recording a stat.

Harris was projected as the eighth overall pick in 3DownNation‘s first mock draft. However, his final year production with the Griz is expected to earn him some NFL looks and he will take part in the Seattle Seahawks’ local pro day on April 10. If he doesn’t sign as an undrafted free agent south of the border, he could be in the mix for first overall in the CFL — a pick that will be made by fellow Montana alum Dave Dickenson.

The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.