Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign two, including AFL standout Marquise Lawson-Greenwood

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defenders Marquise Lawson-Greenwood and Dreydon ‘Dre’ Hall (pictured).

Lawson-Greenwood played for the Southwest Kansas Storm of the Arena Football League last season and led the league with 10 sacks in nine games. He was also a member of the Arlington Renegades of the UFL but didn’t dress for any regular season games.

The six-foot-six, 260-pound defender finished his collegiate career at Lincoln University, an independent program located in Oakland, Calif. No statistics are available from his tenure with the team.

The native of Philadelphia, Pa., redshirted at Pennsylvania Western University, California, in 2018 as an offensive lineman. In 2019, he played nine games and made six starts at left tackle with the Vulcans.

Lawson-Greenwood transferred to San Bernardino Valley College in 2021 and played nine games along the defensive line, recording 43 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two fumble recoveries.

Hall played four collegiate seasons at Harding University, a Division II program located in Arkansas. The six-foot-one, 245-pound native of Houston, Texas recorded 77 total tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 25 sacks, three pass breakups, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 49 games.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished first in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 11-7 and defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final before losing the Grey Cup to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season with a Week 1 bye before hosting the B.C. Lions at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.