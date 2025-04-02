Montreal Alouettes sign behemoth DL Willington Previlon

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive lineman Willington Previlon.

The six-foot-five, 287-pound defender spent the past five years in the NFL as a member of the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, and Pittsburgh Steelers, though he didn’t see any action during the regular season.

The native of Orange, N.J. played collegiately at Rutgers University where he made 71 total tackles, four sacks, and three pass knockdowns over 36 games. In 2019, he won the Homer Hazerl Trophy as the team’s MVP.

The Montreal Alouettes finished first in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 12-5-1 but lost the East Final to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Argonauts at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.