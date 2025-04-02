DL Josh Banks retires after four seasons with B.C. Lions

American defensive lineman Josh Banks has retired from professional football after four seasons with the B.C. Lions.

The 30-year-old native of Cary, N.C. played 64 career regular-season games, recording 57 total tackles and one sack. He was a full-time starter for the Lions in 2024 but wasn’t retained by the club in free agency, remaining unsigned until his retirement.

“Josh quickly became a respected leader on the field and in the locker room for us,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden in a statement. “He was a big part of turning our defence around in 2021 and will be missed. We wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

The six-foot-four, 300-pound defender spent the first two seasons of his professional career on the practice roster with the New York Giants, though he didn’t see any regular season action. He later had stints with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF and Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL.

The B.C. Lions finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 8:00 p.m. EDT.