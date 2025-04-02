3DownNation Podcast: Johnston named CFL commissioner, Weightman leaves Alouettes, B.C. loses draft picks

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the CFL appointing Stewart Johnston as its new commissioner, what the new Rogers-NHL television deal means for the CFL, Mark Weightman departing as the president of the Montreal Alouettes, the B.C. Lions forfeiting two 2025 CFL Draft picks for violating the salary cap, and Logan Ferland becoming one of the league’s highest-paid non-quarterbacks on his new contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

