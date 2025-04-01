Saskatchewan Roughriders to host training camp in Saskatoon through 2027

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have agreed to continue hosting training camp at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon for the next three years.

“For years, the university community and the Huskies football team have provided us with exceptional support, ensuring we have everything we need to have a successful camp,” said general manager Jeremy O’Day in a statement. “Training Camp is a foundational part of the football season, and we couldn’t be happier to be returning to Saskatoon where year after year our fans welcome us back with open arms.”

The Roughriders held training camp in Saskatoon for most of the 1980s and 1990s before pivoting away from the city for most of the 2000s. The team returned to Saskatoon in 2013 and has held training camp there every year since, except for 2020 when the season was cancelled and 2021 when COVID-19 protocols were in place.

Saskatchewan will hold rookie camp from May 7 to 9, followed by training camp, which will begin on May 11. The team will release a full training camp schedule next month.

“We are always pleased to welcome the Saskatchewan Roughriders to our campus for their training camp,” said University of Saskatchewan associate vice-president of campus operations Wade Epp.

“From staying with us and eating with us to showcasing and honing their skills on our fields, the Riders become part of our campus community every year. Watching the team practice has become a tradition for our surrounding community, and we are privileged to showcase everything our university has to offer.”

Griffiths Stadium, which is located on campus at the University of Saskatchewan, was built in 1967 and underwent major renovations in 2006. It seats just over 6,000 people and plays host to the Huskies, who finished third in Canada West last season with a record of 5-3 before losing to the Regina Rams in the Hardy Cup.

Saskatoon, Sask. is located close to 300 kilometres northwest of Regina and has the largest population of any city in the province.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished second in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 and defeated the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final before losing the West Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.