Montreal Alouettes sign former NFL receiver Sean Ryan

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American receiver Sean Ryan.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound native of Philadelphia, Pa. spent the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He returned to the Ravens in 2024 but was cut at the conclusion of training camp.

The 26-year-old finished his collegiate career at Rutgers University in 2022 where he made 26 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

From 2019 to 2021, Ryan played at West Virginia University, where he caught 69 passes for 882 yards and three scores. In 2018, he played at Temple University where he recorded 12 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Ryan reportedly ran a 4.59-second forty-yard dash at his pro day along with a 39-inch vertical jump.