Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign All-CFL OL Logan Ferland through 2027

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed homegrown offensive lineman Logan Ferland to a two-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2027. He was already under contract for 2025.

The 27-year-old native of Melfort, Sask. was named All-CFL in 2024 for the first time in his career. He played all 18 regular-season games for Saskatchewan, starting eleven at right guard, six at centre, and one at right tackle. Ferland was also the West Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

The six-foot-four, 300-pound blocker first joined the Roughriders as a territorial exemption in 2019 while playing for the CJFL’s Regina Thunder. He made Sasktchewan’s active roster in 2021 and has been a full-time starter ever since, dressing for 65 career regular-season games with his hometown club.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished second in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 and defeated the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final before losing the West Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.