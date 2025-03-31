Montreal Alouettes sign receiver Camron Johnson: sources

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American receiver Camron Johnson, per sources.

The six-foot, 202-pound target signed with the Dallas Cowboys after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft and subsequently attended training camp with the Carolina Panthers. He was waived as part of final cuts before the regular season got underway.

The native of Henderson, Ky. finished his collegiate career at Northwestern University where he caught 54 passes for 715 yards and six touchdowns over 13 games.

In 2022, Johnson played at Arizona State University where he made 10 catches for 84 yards. He previously spent four seasons at Vanderbilt University where he caught 124 passes for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Johnson reportedly ran a 4.62-second forty-yard dash at his pro day along a 4.22-second shuttle, 7.00-second three-cone, 37-inch vertical jump, and 124-inch (ten-foot, four-inch) broad jump.

The Montreal Alouettes finished first in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 12-5-1 but lost the East Final to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Argonauts at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.