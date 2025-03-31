Montreal Alouettes release longtime NFL DB Cre’Von Leblanc

The Montreal Alouettes have released American defensive back Cre’Von Leblanc.

The 30-year-old defender dressed for five games with the Alouettes in 2024, recording four special teams tackles. He spent most of the year on Montreal’s six-game injured list.

The five-foot-ten, 190-pound defender played seven seasons in the NFL, making 16 starts over 52 regular-season games with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Houston Texans. He recorded 118 total tackles, 18 pass knockdowns, two interceptions, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The native of Belle Glade, Fla. was also a member of the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders but didn’t see any regular-season action with those teams.

Leblanc spent the 2023 season with the XFL’s Arlington Renegades. In nine games, he made 22 tackles and an interception, helping the team capture an XFL championship.

Before his professional career, LeBlanc played four collegiate seasons at Florida Atlantic University. He recorded 180 tackles, six interceptions, and one defensive touchdown over 45 career games.

The Alouettes have also moved American defensive lineman Buddha Jones, who signed with the team back in January, to the retired list.

The six-foot-one, 307-pound defender played collegiately at Troy University, making 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries over the two past seasons. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but didn’t make the team’s final roster.

The Montreal Alouettes finished first in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 12-5-1 but lost the East Final to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Argonauts at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.