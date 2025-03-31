Calgary Stampeders sign veteran DL Cedric Wilcots II, one other

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots II and American offensive lineman Khadere Kounta.

Wilcots was most recently a member of the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with the team. In 2023, he dressed for one regular-season game with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The six-foot-three, 249-pound native of Dallas, Texas started his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022. He played 10 games with the team and recorded four defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

The 27-year-old was traded to Hamilton near the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for American defensive back Alden Darby Jr. He played four games with the Tiger-Cats to end the season but didn’t register any statistics.

Collegiately, Wilcots played at New Mexico State where he recorded 109 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, and four forced fumbles over 47 games. He was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference as a redshirt sophomore.

Kounta finished his collegiate career at UCLA in 2023 where he dressed for 10 games with the Bruins in a depth role.

The six-foot-five, 305-pound native of Brooklyn, N.Y. previously played for Old Dominion University where he suited up for 33 games and made 27 starts, most of which came at left tackle.

The Calgary Stampeders finished fifth in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 5-12-1, missing the postseason for the first time since 2004. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.