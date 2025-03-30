Canadian DL Trey Laing performed for seven NFL teams at Eastern Michigan pro day

Newly Canadian defensive end Trey Laing performed for seven NFL teams at his pro day earlier this month.

Per sources, Laing measured in at six-foot-two-and-a-half and 239 pounds with 31-inch arms. He was clocked at 4.86 seconds in the forty-yard dash, which would have placed him middle of the pack among defensive linemen at the recent CFL Combine.

Laing also ran a 7.31-second three-cone and 4.51-second short-shuttle. He posted a 29-inch vertical and a nine-foot, three-inch broad jump, while putting up 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Scouts from the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants were all on hand at the event on March 20.

Laing, who was raised primarily in Tallahassee, Fla., officially qualified for the 2025 CFL Draft shortly after the event, though Canadian scouts were aware of him prior to that. His father, Trace, was raised in Mississauga, Ont. and played for the Argonauts in 1994.

The 25-year-old made 22 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass knockdown with the Eagles this past season, dressing for 12 games. Eastern Michigan was his fifth school and fourth Division 1 program in seven years.

Laing originally committed to the University of South Florida in 2018, dressing for one game while taking a redshirt. In 2019, he played three games for the Bulls and made six tackles with one tackle for loss.

After sitting out a year in 2020, Laing played at East Mississippi Community College in 2021 where he recorded 53 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception over 10 games. He transferred to Southern University in 2022 and made 38 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Laing transferred to Indiana University in 2023 but was unable to play for the Hoosiers due to a torn ACL he suffered during fall camp. He moved on to Eastern Michigan for his final year of eligibility.

The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.