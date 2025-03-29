Former first-round CFL draft pick Theren Churchill joins Edmonton Huskies as OL coach

A former first-round CFL draft pick is going back to his roots as a coach.

Theren Churchill has been named the offensive line coach for the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League. He previously played four seasons for the organization and was a Prairie Football Conference all-star in 2016, before moving on to the University of Regina and eventually the CFL.

The native of Stettler, Alta. was taken ninth overall by the Toronto Argonauts in the 2020 CFL Draft and played 26 games for the team over two seasons, making one start. He earned a Grey Cup ring with the Double Blue in 2022, though he did not dress for the game.

Churchill was traded to the Edmonton Elks in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the 2023 season and spent the majority of that season on the practice roster. He retired following the year.

The Huskies went 3-5 last season and lost to the Saskatoon Hilltops in the opening round of the playoffs. They are slated to open their 2025 campaign on August 10 against the Regina Thunder.