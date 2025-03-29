Canadian receiver Michael Monios works out for NFL scouts at Maine pro day

Canadian receiver Michael Monios performed for two NFL teams at the University of Maine pro day on Friday.

According to local reports, representatives from the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens were on hand to watch Monios run a 4.69-second forty-yard dash with a 1.50-second ten-yard split. He also put up 12 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, jumped 34 inches in the vertical, and ran a 4.21-second short shuttle. He did not participate in the three-cone or broad jump.

No CFL scouts were in attendance in Orono to watch the native of Montreal, Que. perform. His results would have placed him near the middle of the pack at the recent CFL Combine in Regina.

The five-foot-nine, 181-pound target dressed for all 11 games with the Black Bears in 2024, making eight catches for 49 yards. That was a significant drop-off from the career numbers he posted during his redshirt junior season in 2023, when he caught 28 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown.

The Canadian prospect first committed to play for the FCS program in 2019 after finishing up his high school education at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Conn. He played 47 games over the course of his NCAA career, recording 64 receptions for 644 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.