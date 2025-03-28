Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ LS Mike Benson elected as CFLPA’s third vice-president

Members of the Canadian Football League Players’ Association have elected veteran long snapper Mike Benson as their third vice-president via a vote at the union’s annual general meeting in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The 37-year-old will assume the executive role previously held by David Mackie, who was recently hired as the CFLPA’s full-time executive director.

“On behalf of our entire association, I would like to welcome Mike Benson to our Board of Directors,” CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian said in a statement. “I look forward to continue working with this board to further our objectives and represent our members both on and off the field to the best of our abilities.”

Benson is entering his 13 CFL season, the last four of which have come with his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Originally signed as an undrafted rookie out of Acadia in 2012, he has appeared in 157 career regular-season CFL games with Edmonton, B.C., Ottawa, and Winnipeg, making 23 special teams tackles. He won a Grey Cup with the Blue Bombers in 2021.

The rest of the CFLPA’s Board of Directors will remain unchanged now that Benson has filled the vacant spot. Elimimian will continue his term as president alongside treasurer Adam Bighill, first vice-president Brett Lauther, and second vice-president Jake Thomas. Mackie is beginning his tenure as executive director after taking over from the departed Brian Ramsay.