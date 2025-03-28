‘Second-to-none’: Danny Maciocia pens goodbye to departing Alouettes’ president Mark Weightman

Montreal Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia has penned a heartfelt goodbye to departing team president Mark Weightman on his final day with the organization.

The Alouettes announced on Wednesday that Weightman would be stepping down from his position effective Friday. No reason was given for the departure and Maciocia was able to provide few answers during a press conference on Thursday, before saying farewell in an official statement.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Mark Weightman for the work he’s done for the Montreal Alouettes over the last two years.

Mark and I have a long history together dating back to the 1990s when we were both interns with the Als. To go from grinding away in our respective fields as volunteers to winning a Grey Cup together in 2023 is incredibly special, and something I’ll never forget. We overcame long odds to reach our ultimate goal, and I’m glad we were able to do that together.

Mark is as passionate a person as I’ve come across in this industry. His vision, hard work and dedication to this organization never went unnoticed. His attention to detail was second-to-none, and his influence on the rest of the staff here will be felt long after his departure.

Throughout the ups and downs, Mark and I were able to lean on each other, which I always appreciated and never took for granted.

Mark, thank you for being a great colleague and friend. I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. I have no doubt that you’ll be successful in whatever comes next for you.”

Weightman was hired as Montreal’s team president in 2023. The team has since gone 23-12-1 during the regular season, winning the Grey Cup in 2023 and finishing first in the East Division in 2024.

The Alouettes are not expected to hire a replacement for the vacated position. René Masson, the team’s director of finance, will hold the titles of senior vice-president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer. Maciocia will take on the responsibilities of senior vice-president of football operations and will sit on Montreal’s executive committee chaired by André Brosseau, the owner’s representative and member of the CFL’s board of governors.

Montreal finished first in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 12-5-1 but lost the East Final to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Argonauts at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.