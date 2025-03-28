Hamilton Tiger-Cats add two American offensive linemen

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American offensive linemen Darrin Paulo and Bryson Broadway to their training camp roster.

Paulo most recently played for the UFL’s Memphis Showboats, suiting up in 10 games during the 2024 season. The six-foot-five, 315-pound tackle previously spent time with the NFL’s Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints, and had a stint with the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits, but never saw regular-season action at any of those stops.

The 28-year-old played collegiately at Utah, where he suited up in 53 games over four seasons. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honours in his senior season and attended the East-West Shrine Bowl but was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Broadway recently wrapped up his collegiate career at Georgia Southern University, appearing in 23 games over the past two seasons and earning second-team All-Sun Belt Conference recognition in 2024. The six-foot-five, 290-pound tackle previously played 11 games for Georgia State in 2022 and 16 games for Eastern Illinois from 2020 to 2021.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.