Canadian OL Sam Carson performs for seven NFL, three CFL teams at Louisiana-Monroe pro day

Canadian offensive lineman Sam Carson performed in front of scouts from seven NFL teams and three CFL franchises at the University of Louisiana-Monroe pro day on Thursday.

Per sources, Carson measured in at six-foot-four and 300 pounds with 8.5-inch hands, 31.5-inch arms, and a 75.5-inch wingspan. He put up 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press while posting a 28.5-inch vertical jump and an eight-foot, eight-inch broad jump.

The native of Calgary, Alta. also ran a 5.45-second forty-yard dash with a 1.93-second ten-yard split. He was clocked at 7.98 seconds in the three-cone and 4.97 seconds in the short shuttle.

The 23-year-old would have tied for second in his position group at the CFL Combine for the vertical jump, while ranking fourth in the broad jump and fifth in the bench press. His speed results would have placed him near the bottom of the pack in Regina.

Carson has played the last two seasons at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. He started eight of the nine games he appeared in at left tackle in 2024 and allowed just a single sack with 10 total pressures.

The product of Henry Wise Wood High School transferred to the Warhawks in 2023 after beginning his collegiate career with his hometown University of Calgary, starting 14 games over two years. He is the son of Dinos’ offensive line coach, Paul Carson, and the brother of former Argos’ draft pick, Matt Carson.

Carson was ranked 17th on the CFL’s winter Scouting Bureau list and went in the second round of 3DownNation’s first mock draft. Representatives from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Calgary Stampeders, and Ottawa Redblacks were on hand to watch him workout.

The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.