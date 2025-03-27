Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former NFL draft pick Tay Gowan

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Tay Gowan to their training camp roster.

Gowan was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in October of his rookie year. He has since spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans, appearing in six games and making two total tackles between three different teams.

The six-foot-two, 185-pound defensive back began his college career with Miami of Ohio before attending Butler Community College and eventually transferring to Central Florida. He appeared in 12 games for the Knights in 2019 and made 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, and one fumble recovery, before opting out of his senior season due to COVID-19.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished first in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 11-7 and defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final before losing the Grey Cup to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season with a Week 1 bye before hosting the B.C. Lions at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.