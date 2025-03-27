Former third-round CFL draft pick Jeremy Murphy retires at age 25

Canadian receiver Jeremy Murphy has retired from the CFL, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation. The former third-round draft pick is moving on to other opportunities at the age of 25.

Murphy signed with the Ottawa Redblacks in December after finishing the 2024 season on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers practice roster. He played three games over two seasons with the Bombers but never registered a reception during the regular season.

The native of Saint-Bruno, Que. was drafted 26th overall in the 2023 CFL Draft out of Concordia University. During his collegiate career with the Stingers, the six-foot-one, 191-pound target was the U Sports Rookie of the Year, a two-time RSEQ all-star, and made 86 catches for 1,387 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The early retirement leaves the Redblacks particularly thin at National receiver. Only undrafted free agent Darius Simmons, who has yet to appear in a CFL game, remains on the roster as a possible backup to projected Canadian starter Nick Mardner.

Ottawa finished third in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 9-8-1 before losing to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final. The team will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.