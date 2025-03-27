The B.C. Lions have signed two versatile American receivers with NFL experience to their training camp roster, adding Lynn Bowden Jr. and Victor Bolden Jr.

Bowden Jr. was originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, going 80th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. The six-foot-one, 205-pounder was listed at running back but hyped up as a versatile offensive weapon before being traded to the Miami Dolphins after training camp in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He later spent time with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

The Youngstown, Ohio native appeared in 26 NFL games across four seasons, catching 39 passes for 294 yards and carrying the ball 14 times for 64 more. He also returned seven punts for 53 yards and three kickoffs for 64 yards, along with completing a 32-yard pass attempt. He was most recently under contract with the UFL’s DC Defenders but was released among final roster cuts without ever playing a game.

“Lynn’s a true offensive weapon, having had success at receiver, running back and quarterback,” Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement.

“He’s a great fit for Buck’s offence and his skill set allows Buck to use him all over the field.”

Bowden Jr. appeared in 39 games for the University of Kentucky from 2017 to 2019, earning consensus All-American honours as a junior and winning the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football. He recorded 114 receptions for 1,303 yards and six touchdowns, ran 206 times for 1,530 yards and 13 majors, and completed 38 of 74 pass attempts for three touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams with nine punt returns for 199 yards, with two of those brought back for scores.

Bolden Jr. joined the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has since spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans. In 15 NFL games over his first two seasons, he returned 24 kickoffs for 512 yards, four punts for 23 yards, and made one catch for 10 yards.

The 29-year-old has established himself as a staple of the alternative spring football league carousel, winning a USFL championship in 2022 and an XFL title the following year — winning the MVP in the former. He caught 42 passes for 412 yards and a touchdown for the Birmingham Stallions, adding 25 kickoff returns for 618 yards and 21 punt returns for 176 yards en route to a USFL all-star selection. He saw action in just two games for the Arlington Renegades in 2023, making three catches for 40 yards and returning one kickoff for 26 more. He was last under contract with the Stallions in 2024 but was waived prior to that season.

“Victor’s a great fit in this offence and as a returner on special teams,” added Rigmaiden.

“He’s an explosive player that’s had success in the NFL and UFL. We’ve been tracking him a long time and are happy to have him.”

The five-foot-eight, 178-pound speedster played collegiately at Oregon State, where he appeared in 48 games from 2013 to 2016. He amassed 170 receptions for 1,863 yards and seven touchdowns with the Beavers, while rushing 95 times for 727 yards and three majors, returning 108 kickoffs for 2,420 yards and three scores, and returning 19 punts for 186 yards and another touchdown.

The B.C. Lions finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT.