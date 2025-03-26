Saskatchewan Roughriders add NFL QB Trey Lance to negotiation list: sources

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added NFL quarterback Trey Lance to the team’s negotiation list, per sources.

That move gives the Riders exclusive negotiating rights with Lance if he ever decides to come north of the border.

The 24-year-old is currently a free agent who has earned approximately $34 million USD while playing in the NFL. He was selected in the first round, third overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lance started four games, producing a 2-2 record, during two seasons in the Bay Area. He completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 797 yards with five touchdowns against three interceptions while rushing 54 times for 235 yards, 4.4 per carry, with one touchdown.

The dual-threat QB suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 during the 2022 season after winning the starting job out of training camp over Jimmy Garoppolo. In Week 13, Garoppolo suffered a foot injury and Brock Purdy got a chance to start. Purdy finished the season with a 5-0 record and led San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game, which made Lance expendable.

The 49ers traded Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in August 2023. He was the third-string QB for that entire season and did not see game action.

The six-foot-four, 226-pound signal caller started the final game of the Cowboys season this past year. He completed 20-of-34 passes for 244 yards with no touchdowns versus one interception while rushing six times for 26 yards, 4.3 per carry, in a 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Through 12 NFL games, the Marshall, Minn. native has completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,063 yards with five touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing 65 times for 276 yards, 4.2 per carry, with one touchdown. He’s posted a 2-3 win-loss record as a starter over four seasons in the NFL.

Lance played his collegiate football at North Dakota State University. He completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards with 28 touchdowns against zero interceptions while rushing 169 times for 1,100 yards, 6.5 per carry, with 14 touchdowns. He led the Bison to an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision National Championship in 2019, producing an undefeated 16-0 record.

That year was capped off by Lance winning the Walter Payton Award as the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS and the Jerry Rice Award as the best freshman in the FCS.

Lance’s father, Carlton, played 13 games for the Roughriders in 1993. The six-foot, 195-pound American defensive back recorded 34 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and scored two defensive touchdowns.