Ontario University Athletics unveils 2025 football schedule

Ontario University Athletics (OUA) has unveiled its schedule for the 2025 football season.
Some key matchups to watch for are Aug. 31 when Western and Guelph play a rematch of last year’s OUA semifinal, Sept. 5 when Laurier and Queen’s play a rematch of last year’s OUA semifinal, and Oct. 18 when Laurier and Western meet for a rematch of last year’s Yates Cup.
Some notable CFL players who played collegiately in the OUA include Edmonton quarterback Tre Ford, Edmonton receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, Hamilton receiver Kiondre Smith, Calgary linebacker Fraser Sopik, and Edmonton defensive backs Tyrell Ford and Royce Metchie.
Week 1
Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. — McMaster Marauders at York Lions
Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. — Western Mustangs at Queen’s Gaels
Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. — Ottawa Gee-Gees at Waterloo Warriors
Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. — Toronto Varsity Blues at Carleton Ravens
Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. — Laurier Golden Hawks at Guelph Gryphons
Week 2
Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. — Queen’s Gaels at McMaster Marauders
Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. — York Lions at Ottawa Gee-Gees
Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. — Windsor Lancers at Laurier Golden Hawks
Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. — Waterloo Warriors at Toronto Varsity Blues
Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. — Guelph Gryphons at Western Mustangs
Week 3
Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. — Laurier Golden Hawks at Queen’s Gaels
Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. — Toronto Varsity Blues at York Lions
Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. — Carleton Ravens at Waterloo Warriors
Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. — Ottawa Gee-Gees at Western Mustangs
Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. — Guelph Gryphons at Windsor Lancers
Week 4
Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. — Waterloo Warriors at Laurier Golden Hawks
Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. — Western Mustangs at Carleton Ravens
Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. — Ottawa Gee-Gees at Guelph Gryphons
Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. — Queen’s Gaels at Toronto Varsity Blues
Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. — McMaster Marauders at Windsor Lancers
Week 5
Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. — Queen’s Gaels at Waterloo Warriors
Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. — Carleton Ravens at York Lions
Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. — Guelph Gryphons at McMaster Marauders
Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. — Windsor Lancers at Toronto Varsity Blues
Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. — Laurier Golden Hawks at Ottawa Gee-Gees
Week 6
Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. — McMaster Marauders at Western Mustangs
Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. — Toronto Varsity Blues at Laurier Golden Hawks
Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. — York Lions at Queen’s Gaels
Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. — Guelph Gryphons at Carleton Ravens
Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. — Waterloo Warriors at Windsor Lancers
Week 7
Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. — Western Mustangs at Windsor Lancers
Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. — Queen’s Gaels at Guelph Gryphons
Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. — McMaster Marauders at Toronto Varsity Blues
Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. — York Lions at Waterloo Warriors
Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. — Ottawa Gee-Gees at Carleton Ravens
Week 8
Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. — Carleton Ravens at Laurier Golden Hawks
Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. — Western Mustangs at York Lions
Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. — Waterloo Warriors at McMaster Marauders
Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. — Windsor Lancers at Ottawa Gee-Gees
Week 9
Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. — Windsor Lancers at Queen’s Gaels
Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. — Carleton Ravens at McMaster Marauders
Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. — York Lions at Guelph Gryphons
Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. — Toronto Varsity Blues at Ottawa Gee-Gees
Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. — Laurier Golden Hawks at Western Mustangs
2024 OUA standings
Laurier Golden Hawks 8-0
Western Mustangs 7-1
Guelph Gryphons 6-2
Windsor Lancers 5-3
Queen’s Gaels 5-3
Ottawa Gee-Gees 4-4
McMaster Marauders 4-4
Carleton Ravens 2-6
York Lions 2-6
Toronto Varsity Blues 1-7
Waterloo Warriors 0-8