Ontario University Athletics unveils 2025 football schedule

Ontario University Athletics (OUA) has unveiled its schedule for the 2025 football season.

Some key matchups to watch for are Aug. 31 when Western and Guelph play a rematch of last year’s OUA semifinal, Sept. 5 when Laurier and Queen’s play a rematch of last year’s OUA semifinal, and Oct. 18 when Laurier and Western meet for a rematch of last year’s Yates Cup.

Some notable CFL players who played collegiately in the OUA include Edmonton quarterback Tre Ford, Edmonton receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, Hamilton receiver Kiondre Smith, Calgary linebacker Fraser Sopik, and Edmonton defensive backs Tyrell Ford and Royce Metchie.

Week 1



Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. — McMaster Marauders at York Lions

Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. — Western Mustangs at Queen’s Gaels

Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. — Ottawa Gee-Gees at Waterloo Warriors

Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. — Toronto Varsity Blues at Carleton Ravens

Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. — Laurier Golden Hawks at Guelph Gryphons

Week 2

Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. — Queen’s Gaels at McMaster Marauders

Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. — York Lions at Ottawa Gee-Gees

Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. — Windsor Lancers at Laurier Golden Hawks

Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. — Waterloo Warriors at Toronto Varsity Blues

Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. — Guelph Gryphons at Western Mustangs

Week 3

Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. — Laurier Golden Hawks at Queen’s Gaels

Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. — Toronto Varsity Blues at York Lions

Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. — Carleton Ravens at Waterloo Warriors

Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. — Ottawa Gee-Gees at Western Mustangs

Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. — Guelph Gryphons at Windsor Lancers

Week 4

Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. — Waterloo Warriors at Laurier Golden Hawks

Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. — Western Mustangs at Carleton Ravens

Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. — Ottawa Gee-Gees at Guelph Gryphons

Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. — Queen’s Gaels at Toronto Varsity Blues

Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. — McMaster Marauders at Windsor Lancers

Week 5

Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. — Queen’s Gaels at Waterloo Warriors

Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. — Carleton Ravens at York Lions

Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. — Guelph Gryphons at McMaster Marauders

Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. — Windsor Lancers at Toronto Varsity Blues

Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. — Laurier Golden Hawks at Ottawa Gee-Gees

Week 6

Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. — McMaster Marauders at Western Mustangs

Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. — Toronto Varsity Blues at Laurier Golden Hawks

Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. — York Lions at Queen’s Gaels

Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. — Guelph Gryphons at Carleton Ravens

Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. — Waterloo Warriors at Windsor Lancers

Week 7

Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. — Western Mustangs at Windsor Lancers

Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. — Queen’s Gaels at Guelph Gryphons

Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. — McMaster Marauders at Toronto Varsity Blues

Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. — York Lions at Waterloo Warriors

Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. — Ottawa Gee-Gees at Carleton Ravens

Week 8

Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. — Carleton Ravens at Laurier Golden Hawks

Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. — Western Mustangs at York Lions

Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. — Waterloo Warriors at McMaster Marauders

Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. — Windsor Lancers at Ottawa Gee-Gees

Week 9

Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. — Windsor Lancers at Queen’s Gaels

Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. — Carleton Ravens at McMaster Marauders

Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. — York Lions at Guelph Gryphons

Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. — Toronto Varsity Blues at Ottawa Gee-Gees

Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. — Laurier Golden Hawks at Western Mustangs

2024 OUA standings

Laurier Golden Hawks 8-0

Western Mustangs 7-1

Guelph Gryphons 6-2

Windsor Lancers 5-3

Queen’s Gaels 5-3

Ottawa Gee-Gees 4-4

McMaster Marauders 4-4

Carleton Ravens 2-6

York Lions 2-6

Toronto Varsity Blues 1-7

Waterloo Warriors 0-8