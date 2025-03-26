Mount Allison searching for new head coach after Peter Fraser resigns

Mount Allison University is searching for a new head coach following the resignation of Peter Fraser. Neil MacEachern, the school’s director of athletics and recreation, told 3DownNation via email that Fraser submitted his resignation on March 10.

The Mounties went 18-28 under Fraser, who was hired in 2018, including a 1-7 record this past season to finish last in the AUS Conference. The team won one playoff game during Fraser’s tenure, defeating Bishop’s University in the AUS semi-final in 2022 before losing to St. Francis Xavier University in the Loney Bowl.

The native of Oromocto, N.B., had over a decade of U Sports experience prior to being hired at Mount Allison. He served stints at the University of Windsor, Acadia University, and McGill University. As a player, Fraser was a defensive lineman for the University of Ottawa.

Joel Lippert has been named Mount Allison’s interim head coach, though the school is looking to make a permanent hire. MacEachern indicated to 3DownNation that the program would like to hire a new head coach by mid-to-late April.

The Mounties have won six Loney Bowls and most recently did so in back-to-back seasons, defeating Saint Mary’s University in 2013 and St. Francis Xavier University in 2014. The school has appeared in two Vanier Cups but dropped both, losing to the University of Guelph in 1984 and Wilfrid Laurier University in 1991.

Active CFL players who played collegiately at Mount Allison include Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Lucas Cormier, Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Reece Martin, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Daniel Bell.

Mount Allison University is located in Sackville, N.B.