Montreal Alouettes president Mark Weightman stepping down

Mark Weightman is stepping down as the president and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes. His last day on the job will be Friday, March 28.

“With the Montreal Alouettes back at the top of the Canadian Football League and over 21,000 fans at each of the team’s home games, I’m proud of all the work we’ve done since April 2023,” Weightman said in a statement.

“The excitement is back and an Alouettes game has become an event not to be missed. I thank everyone who has been with us on this amazing journey — the administration, football operations, the coaches, the players, the fans. Special thanks to (GM) Danny (Maciocia) for his support and friendship, and to (owner) Pierre Karl (Péladeau) for placing his trust in me. We have shared some unforgettable moments of triumph!”

Weightman will not be directly replaced as his responsibilities will be spread out among existing employees. René Masson, the team’s director of finance, will hold the titles of senior vice-president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer. Masson will be tasked with growing team revenues and “returning (the team) to profitability.”

Danny Maciocia, the team’s general manager, will now also serve as senior vice-president of football operations. The 57-year-old will be responsible for relations with the CFL and other teams. He and Masson will both sit on Montreal’s executive committee chaired by André Brosseau, the owner’s representative and member of the CFL’s board of governors.

“I sincerely want to thank Mark for his commitment and dedication over the past two years,” said Péladeau. “When I became the owner of the team, he didn’t hesitate to return to the organization so that we could work together to restore the team to its former glory and renew its close relationship with the fans. And that is exactly what he has done. On behalf of everyone at the Alouettes, thank you Mark, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

Weightman was hired as Montreal’s team president in 2023. The team has since gone 23-12-1 during the regular season, winning the Grey Cup in 2023 and finishing first in the East Division in 2024.