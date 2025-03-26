Eastern Michigan DL Trey Laing added to 2025 CFL Draft

Defensive lineman Trey Laing from Eastern Michigan University has been added to the 2025 CFL Draft class, per his Montreal-based agent Fred Weinrauch.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound defender made 22 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass knockdown with the Eagles this past season, dressing for 12 games.

Laing originally committed to the University of South Florida in 2018, dressing for one game while taking a redshirt. In 2019, he played three games for the Bulls and made six tackles with one tackle for loss.

After sitting out a year in 2020, Laing played at East Mississippi Community College in 2021 where he recorded 53 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception over 10 games. One of the coaches on staff during that year was Chad Kelly, who has since gone on to win CFL Most Outstanding Player as a member of the Toronto Argonauts.

The 25-year-old transferred to Southern University in 2022 and made 38 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Laing transferred to Indiana University in 2023 but was unable to play for the Hoosiers due to a torn ACL he suffered during fall camp.

Laing was born in Richmond, Va., but was raised primarily in Tallahassee, Fla. He told 3DownNation via text message that he qualified for Canadian status through his father, Trace, who was born in Jamaica but raised in Mississauga, Ont. Trace played for the Argonauts at defensive tackle in 1994, recording two tackles over five games.