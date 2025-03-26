Canadian OL Christopher Fortin performs in front of 32 NFL teams, four CFL teams at Connecticut pro day

Canadian offensive lineman Christopher Fortin performed in front of scouts from 32 NFL teams and four CFL teams at the University of Connecticut’s pro day on Tuesday.

Per sources, the blocker measured in at a little over six-foot-four and 300 pounds with 10.25-inch hands, 34-inch arms, and an 81-inch wingspan.

Fortin ran a 5.68-second forty-yard dash, 4.94-second shuttle, and 8.14-second three-cone. He also leaped 26.5 inches in the vertical jump and 100 inches (eight feet, four inches) in the broad jump. He did not do the bench press.

The native of St-Rene, Que.’s jumps would have ranked in the middle of the pack at the CFL Combine, while his speed testing would have placed him near the bottom. Despite this, Fortin received excellent grades from Pro Football Focus in 2024, allowing 12 pressures, three quarterback hits, and zero sacks on 421 pass-blocking snaps.

Fortin was projected as a first-round pick in 3DownNation’s first 2025 CFL Mock Draft.

All 32 NFL teams attended the pro day along with representatives from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Ottawa Redblacks, and Calgary Stampeders.