Canadian DL Paris Shand impresses at LSU pro day

Canadian defensive lineman Paris Shand impressed in front of scouts from both sides of the border at Louisiana State University’s pro day on Wednesday. All figures were officially published by the school.

The six-foot-four, 268-pound defender measured in with 9.75-inch hands, 34-inch arms, and an 81.25-inch wingspan. He ran the forty-yard dash in 4.82 seconds, a 7.06-second three-cone drill, and a 4.52-second short shuttle. He also recorded 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and leaped a 33.5-inch vertical jump and 115-inch (nine foot, seven inch) broad jump.

Shand’s testing numbers would all have ranked well at the 2025 CFL Combine among defensive linemen, though he wouldn’t have led his positional group in any particular area.

The Toronto, Ont. native played three seasons at the University of Arizona before transferring to LSU in 2023. In total, he played 49 career collegiate games — 24 with the Wildcats and 25 with the Tigers — and recorded 82 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Made made nine starts at LSU during his senior season in 2024.

The 23-year-old was a first-round pick in 3DownNation’s first 2025 CFL Mock Draft, though his CFL stock could fall if he is selected in the 2025 NFL Draft or signs a contract as an undrafted free agent.