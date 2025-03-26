3DownNation Podcast: CFL superstars, CFL Combine analysis, Riders neg Trey Lance

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss Ed Hervey’s claim that there are no superstars in the CFL, analysis of the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina, the Saskatchewan Roughriders claiming the rights to former first-round NFL Draft pick Trey Lance, how all nine CFL teams plan to spend their money in 2025, Calgary’s upgrades to their breakfasts and player amenities, and the Toronto Argonauts finalizing their coaching staff.

