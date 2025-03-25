Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign American DL Tyshun Render

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Tyshun Render.

The six-foot-four, 245-pound native of Newnan, Ga. most recently played for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL, recording 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass knockdown in 2024. He also made 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble over two seasons with the New Jersey Generals.

The 27-year-old signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and dressed for a regular-season game but didn’t register any statistics.

Render played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State where he made 119 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception. He was named Conference USA All-Freshman in 2016.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.